23,483 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $106.40 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $88.83 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

