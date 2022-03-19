26,555 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $207.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

