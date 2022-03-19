$28.78 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will report sales of $28.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $50.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $26.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $125.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $212.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $133.64 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $250.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGMO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 553.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,303,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,235 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3,023.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 943,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 913,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 615,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGMO stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

