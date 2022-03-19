$31.54 Million in Sales Expected for Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) will post $31.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year sales of $138.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.10 million to $140.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $168.30 million, with estimates ranging from $164.30 million to $174.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEAV. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Weave Communications from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weave Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $5.89 on Friday. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.98.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

