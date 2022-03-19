$31.54 Million in Sales Expected for Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) will post $31.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year sales of $138.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.10 million to $140.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $168.30 million, with estimates ranging from $164.30 million to $174.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weave Communications.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08.
In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $5.89 on Friday. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.98.
Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weave Communications (WEAV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weave Communications (WEAV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.