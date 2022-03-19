$320.37 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) to post sales of $320.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $295.55 million and the highest is $349.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $207.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGY. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGY opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

