$33.27 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) to post sales of $33.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $5.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 516.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $308.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $327.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $394.83 million, with estimates ranging from $371.00 million to $431.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NCMI opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is -32.79%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

