$33.27 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMIGet Rating) to post sales of $33.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $5.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 516.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $308.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $327.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $394.83 million, with estimates ranging from $371.00 million to $431.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NCMI opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is -32.79%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 699.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National CineMedia (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.