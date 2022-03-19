35,101 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,895,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.2% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $165.40. 5,480,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,875. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.94 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

