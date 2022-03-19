35,366 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,366 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,894,000. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580,773 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $195,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 675,581 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $227,211,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $2,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $300.43 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

