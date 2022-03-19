$366.15 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) to announce $366.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $513.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $56.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.41%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.