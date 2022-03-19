$37.87 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will post $37.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.38 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $16.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 124.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $165.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $166.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $204.18 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $215.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $28,976.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $36,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,549 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 25,693 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

