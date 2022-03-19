$4.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) will post $4.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.24 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $17.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 billion to $17.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Shares of ADBE opened at $453.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $483.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.07. Adobe has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

