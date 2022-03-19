$4.30 Million in Sales Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) to announce $4.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. Acutus Medical reported sales of $2.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $17.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.65 million, with estimates ranging from $19.20 million to $26.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acutus Medical.

AFIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

AFIB opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 200,749 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

