$460,000.00 in Sales Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $460,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $850,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $140.36 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $271.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on INO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $3.76 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $155,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 455,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

