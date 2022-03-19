$515.62 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) to report sales of $515.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $513.60 million and the highest is $517.27 million. Kennametal reported sales of $484.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Kennametal stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

