52,508 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,000. CF Industries makes up 0.7% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,383,811 shares of company stock valued at $111,289,852. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

NYSE:CF traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,321,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,695. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

