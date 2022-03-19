$569.36 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) to report sales of $569.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $576.80 million and the lowest is $549.50 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $228.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.43. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $1,082,387.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 33,233 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

