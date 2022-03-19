$6.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) to report $6.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $7.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $26.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

