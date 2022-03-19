$69.49 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) to announce $69.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.21 million to $73.59 million. Repay posted sales of $47.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $301.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.90 million to $303.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $354.26 million, with estimates ranging from $350.90 million to $359.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repay by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Repay by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Repay by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Repay by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Repay by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. Repay has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

Repay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.