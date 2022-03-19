$718.65 Million in Sales Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $718.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $690.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $747.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group posted sales of $796.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,497,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $1,235,104.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 765,287 shares of company stock worth $55,239,332. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.