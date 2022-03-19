$736.40 Million in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) will post $736.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $698.20 million and the highest is $763.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $650.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Shares of SITE opened at $183.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total value of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,495,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after buying an additional 265,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,392,000 after purchasing an additional 180,928 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

