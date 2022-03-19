78,664 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.02. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 and sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

