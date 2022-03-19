$82.00 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) will announce $82.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.60 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $62.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $338.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $334.50 million to $343.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $362.40 million, with estimates ranging from $355.80 million to $369.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,424,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after purchasing an additional 436,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

About Lakeland Bancorp (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.