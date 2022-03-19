8X8 PROTOCOL Achieves Market Capitalization of $623,493.26 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $623,493.26 and approximately $45,117.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002212 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003768 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000215 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

