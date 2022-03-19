$92.53 Million in Sales Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) will post sales of $92.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.39 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $101.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $384.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $396.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $411.17 million, with estimates ranging from $397.30 million to $428.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

BHLB stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,406 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.