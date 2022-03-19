$921.05 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) will post sales of $921.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $964.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $823.65 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -634.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.