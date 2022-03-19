$93.10 Million in Sales Expected for Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) to post sales of $93.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $93.20 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full year sales of $371.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.90 million to $372.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $473.23 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $478.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.45 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVLU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth $959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.08. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

