A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $514.68

Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 514.68 ($6.69) and traded as high as GBX 530.24 ($6.90). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 512 ($6.66), with a volume of 100,320 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAG shares. Barclays raised their target price on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 517 ($6.72) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.52) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.37).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 504.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 514.68. The firm has a market cap of £573.59 million and a PE ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.42.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

