AAX Token Reaches Market Cap of $6.36 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (AAB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. AAX Token has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002028 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AAX Token has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00035655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00106325 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

