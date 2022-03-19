Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,911 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.45. 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,211. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.