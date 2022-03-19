Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,877 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 85,771 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 36.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.45. 7,677,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,954. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

