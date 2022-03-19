Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Boosted by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,506 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 5.8% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.45. 7,677,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,954. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

