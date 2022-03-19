AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $159.44. The company has a market cap of $281.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.33.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.