Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) will announce $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.