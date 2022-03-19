Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,473 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.47% of Acadia Healthcare worth $25,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 35,633 shares during the period.

Shares of ACHC opened at $65.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.02.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

