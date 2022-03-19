Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACCD shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Accolade stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

