ACENT (ACE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $817,724.00

ACENT (ACE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $817,724.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ACENT has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

ACENT Profile

ACE is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

