Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Acushnet worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acushnet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,307,000 after buying an additional 36,178 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 13,148.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after buying an additional 598,515 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at about $22,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acushnet by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after buying an additional 56,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $44.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.55. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on GOLF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

