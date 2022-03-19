Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,780.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.89 or 0.07070040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.44 or 0.00269128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.09 or 0.00744585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00071069 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.11 or 0.00476563 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.44 or 0.00407950 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

