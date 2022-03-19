Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Addus HomeCare reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

ADUS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.35. The company had a trading volume of 130,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,131. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.88. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $37,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,124 shares of company stock worth $392,069. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,627,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,655,000 after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,548 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 623,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

