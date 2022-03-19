Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 174,018 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $156,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.26.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

