AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 4,010 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,350 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $58.17 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.98.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.