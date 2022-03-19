AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires New Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 160,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 6.21% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 26.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.85. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $27.59.

