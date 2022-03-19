AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.25 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.23.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.