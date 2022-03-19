AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $65.77 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.59.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.