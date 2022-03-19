AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 18,039 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.37% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 268,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after buying an additional 69,431 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $53.99 and a 52 week high of $70.47.

