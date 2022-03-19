AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 27,220 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 61,680 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 124,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $25.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23.

