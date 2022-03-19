AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 3,309 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.