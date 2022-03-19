AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 3,388 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,047,000 after acquiring an additional 382,328 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after acquiring an additional 98,247 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,061,000 after purchasing an additional 73,566 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.50 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.02 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

