AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.64.

