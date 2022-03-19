AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,159 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.15% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.